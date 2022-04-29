KV, Laban Bengalee display dominance

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 28: Kendra Vidyalaya EAC Upper Shillong and Laban Bengalee Boys HSS displayed dominance to win their respective Inter-school Babu Ondromoni U-18 cricket matches, here on Thursday.

However, the match between All Saints Diocesan HSS and Little Angels School was washed out and declared abandoned. Both teams shared the spoils.

Earlier, Kendra Vidyalaya won the toss against RB Anup Chand HHS and chose to field first, restricting their opponents to 92/7 in 15 overs.

Rohan was the top-scorer with 22 runs coming off 33 balls. Shadab Alam bowled a tight spell taking 3/13 from 3 overs.

Needing a tad over six an over, Kendra Vidyalaya got to 96/5 in 14.3 overs. Kishlay Vishlux (23 runs off 23 balls) and Rajib Mandal (16 off 17 balls) just about saw them home by five wickets. For RB Anup Chand, Avinash kumar took 2/16.

Later, Laban Bengalee Boys batted first after winning the toss and amassed 116/5 in 15 overs. Anmol Sunar scored a solid 61 off 44 balls to anchor the innings. Sunny Chanda claimed figures of 2/23.

Jail Road Boys struggled in their chase and were eventually bundled out for 79 in 14.4 overs.

Aside from Sunny Choudhury (26) and Bikash Kumar Rai (23), none of the other batters could make any significant contributions.

Chandan Kumar Shah was the pick of the bowlers, returning figures of 2/10 while his teammate Anmol Sunar took 2/15 to hand Laban Bengalee Boys a thrilling 37-run victory.