SSA 1st Div Football: Nongrim Hills claim win over Sawmer

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 28: Nongrim Hills SC held their nerves to complete a 2-1 victory over Sawmer SC in their Shillong Sports Association (SSA) First Division football match, here on Thursday. Nongrim Hills were off to a flying start with Bankit Nongrum finding the back of the nets in just the 3rd minute before going into the break with the goal advantage. Then, in the 61st minute, Jeremy Nongtdu doubled the lead to put his side in a dominating position. However, Sawmer struck back twelve minutes later with Banraplang Nongsteng reducing the deficit and bringing his team back into the match. However, Nongrim Hills ensured no further threats to finish with a 2-1 win. On Friday, Mawlai SC will take on Laitkor SC at 1 pm while Nongthymmai SC and Nongkrem SC square off at 3:30 pm in their respective SSA Women’s Football League matches.