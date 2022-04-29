Poor power scenario irks students’ body

Tura, April 29: The GSU Western Zone North, Dadenggre has expressed dissatisfaction over the pitiable condition of power supply in the region which according to the union has been going on for the last couple of months.

In a statement issued here on Friday, the union said that the poor power scenario in the region has impacted the common people as well as affected shops which depend on electricity to run their machinery.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the MePDCL, Dadenggre, the union alleged that every time there is a power breakdown in the area, the officials blame the Rongkhon Sub-Station. Pointing out that there are many skilled workers stationed at Dadenggre, the union questioned what they were all doing.

“They should come down on the field and check ground zero along with the FeDCO Workers. The Workers under FeDCO are unskilled workers they have no industrial training experience but the MePDCL workers are trained workers so why not cooperate with FeDCO Workers and provide better service for the whole of Dadenggre,” the union said.