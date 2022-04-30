Religion for harmony, not noise

In June 2005 the Supreme Court had banned the use of loudspeakers and music systems in public places between 10 pm and 6 am (except in cases of public emergencies), citing the serious effects of noise pollution on the health of residents living in such areas. Court orders are to be implemented by respective state administrations but mostly these are enforced in the breach. Now after 17 years, the Uttar Pradesh State Government has decided to remove or reduce the noise level of loudspeakers from temples, mosques and other religious places. The fact that UP Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath wants the loudspeakers removed by April 30 is not lost on political observers.

Eid -Ul -Fitr which brings to an end the fasting period of Ramzan among Muslims is being observed on May 3. The Uttar Pradesh Government has therefore launched a drive to remove loudspeakers from eight zones of the state. As per the data released by the UP Government, a total of 10,923 loudspeakers were uninstalled from various religious sites in the state and the volume of 35,221 loudspeakers was lowered as per the parameters till 4 pm on Wednesday. The Home Department asked the police to remove the loudspeakers and those flouting the noise limit standards. The order for this came on April 24 and a compliance report for this has been sought by April 30.Yogi Adityanath says these loudspeakers are removed to prevent any kind of backlash as had happened in Delhi’s Jehangirpuri during Ram Navami. He also said that the noise emanating from these loudspeakers disturb the peace and harmony of the people living nearby. To that extent the Yogi is right. Noise pollution can create disharmony and disturb the peace of babies, the sick, the elderly and students.

Noise pollution has been medically proven to cause health hazards for humans. Doctors say hypertension is a direct result of noise pollution which is caused due to elevated blood levels for a longer duration. Noise can also cause hearing loss, sleep disorders and cardiovascular issues or heart-related problems. In the light of all these it is distressing to note that in India religious places continue to flout the norms on the plea that the call to prayer is a compulsory part of Islam. This is where religious reformation is needed with the advent of modernity. Perhaps the need for a call to prayer was at a time when people did not have watches. Now every person wears a watch or has a mobile phone to show the time. They can well pray at a designated time without needing to be reminded. In any case no religion is supposed to create disharmony because the purpose of religion is to bring peace and harmony.