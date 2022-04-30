We did not sign up for unrest: Hek on CM’s statement

Shillong, April 30: Meghalaya BJP an ally of the ruling MDA coalition on Saturday said that they did not sign up for disappointment, trouble and unrest but to solve the inter-state boundary dispute with Assam.

Advisor to CM and senior BJP leader, AL Hek was reacting to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma’s statement that the coalition partners should support the decision of the MDA government on the issues as they are part and parcel of the decision-making process.