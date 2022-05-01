Meghalaya Games set to return at new venues

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 30: While the JN Sports Complex at Polo Grounds receives a makeover in preparation for the 39th National Games, several other venues across the city have stepped in to host the 4th edition of the Meghalaya Games 2022.

The Shillong Sports Association (SSA) Stadium at the First Ground, Polo Grounds will play host to the opening ceremony at 10 am on Tuesday, all sporting events will take place elsewhere.

Entry is free for spectators, although restrictions are expected at the Assam Regimental Centre, which will host the shooting events.

The scenic Sports Authority of India (SAI) Centre at NEHU will be the busiest venue, with seven disciplines – archery, athletics, men’s football, gymnastics, weightlifting, karate and table tennis – taking place there.

The SAI Centre has a new artificial football ground and synthetic athletics track, inaugurated by the Union cabinet minister (at the time in charge of Youth Affairs and Sports) Kiren Rijiju in January, 2021. It also has a dedicated ground for archery.

The other four disciplines will be held at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Indoor Training Centre, which recently hosted the 83rd Senior National Table Tennis Championship.

Badminton will take place at the North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Indoor Hall. Meanwhile, NEIGRIHMS will host the basketball events, the Indoor Hall at Mawlai Mawroh will feature boxing, while Mawlai Madan Heh will be the site for women’s football up to the semi-finals, with the summit clash to be held at SAI.

Golf, meanwhile, will be held at the iconic Shillong Golf Course. Golf is one of five disciplines that have been added to this edition of the Games, the others being football, gymnastics, weightlifting and cycling.

Cycling – both cross country and downhill races – will take place at Malki, while Shillong Club returns as the host of tennis as well as billiards and snooker.

The Laban SC Indoor Stadium will feature judo and taekwondo, while wushu will be witnessed at the Madanrting Indoor Hall.

Shooting will be held at the Assam Regimental Centre while the swimming competition will take place at Crinoline Swimming Pool. The closing ceremony will bring the mega event to a close at SAI.