SCA (B), East Garo Hills to square off in U-19 final

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 30: Shillong Cricket Association (B) defeated All Jaintia CA by 43 runs to earn a place in the final of the Meghalaya Cricket Association Inter District U-19 Boys Cricket Tournament against East Garo Hills in Tura on May 2.

Earlier, SCA (B) defeated All Jaintia CA by 43 runs in the Zone 1 final in Jowai. EGH had already qualified for the title match by topping the single group Zone 2.

SCA (B), who finished first in Group A of Zone 1, won the toss and batted first against the Group B winners. The game was limited to 15 overs a side due to unfavourable weather conditions and the Shillong team had a great start with a 59-run partnership between Manthan Dey (41 off 26 balls) and Shubham Rasailly (21 off 24).

Kshitij Singhania (17) and Dipankar Barua added quick runs towards the end as SCA (B) posted 128/5. Barua ended not out on 28 from just 16 deliveries. For AJCA, Satemitre Bareh (2/15) and Puraki Shadap Passah (2/22) were the most successful bowlers.

In the chase, AJCA were slow out of the blocks but otherwise had a good start, with Chwamiki Ryngkhlem and Saibormiki Passah both making 23. Dawanchwami Passah also contributed an unbeaten 17 in the middle order but AJCA were rocked by four wickets in a three-over spell by Jerimaiah L Kynshi, who finished with figures of 4/9, and he was adjudged player-of-the-match.

AJCA finished their innings on 85/6 to lose their first match of the competition.