SSA Women’s League: Lawei, Rahjingshai come out on top

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 30: Lawei SC and Rahjingshai SC won their respective matches in the Shillong Sports Association (SSA) Women’s Football League, here on Saturday. In the first game, Lawei took advantage of a 25th minute goal by Marola Khrakamni to complete a 1-0 victory over Maw-U-tieng SC. Later, Rahjingshai demolished Thynroit SC 8-1 in a one-sided game. Fragrancy Riwan put Rahjingshai ahead with a 6th minute goal before Thynroit equalised through Ibanritngen Nongspung in the 14th. However, it was Rahjingshai all the way after that. Lily L Nongkynrih (26’, 45’), Saphidamer Shadap (28’), Antisha Nongneng(33’, 53’) and Daaijingsuk Basaiawmoit (43’, 51’) ensured an 8-1 result for their team.