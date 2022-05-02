Alexander Laloo Hek celebrates 59th birthday

Shillong, May 2: Former Health Minister, Alexander Laloo Hek on Monday celebrated his 59th birthday at Bellefonte, Lumshyiap.

On the occasion, Hek also formally kicks off the year-long celebration on completion of his 25 years journey as an MLA representing 14-Pynthorumkhrah Assembly constituency.

For the past many years, Hek has been celebrating his birthday with people belonging to the marginalised group.

In the previous years, the former Health Minister had the privilege of sharing his birthday with leprosy patients, TB patients and beggars.

In his short speech, Hek said that it was momentous occasion for him to be able to officially declare the year celebration of his 25 years journey as an MLA on his 59th birthday.

The former Health Minister along with his wife, A Nongsiej cut his birthday cake in the presence of BJP state president, Ernest Mawrie, Salesian Sisters of Don Bosco among others.

Hek also cut the cake as a mark to officially declare the silver jubilee celebration as an MLA.

Blankets and gifts were also distributed to the residents of the various localities under Pynthorumkhrah constituency besides ASHAs and Angandwadi workers.