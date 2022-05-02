MNF, BJP, Congress lock horns in key tribal autonomous body polls in Mizoram

Ahead of the next year’s elections in the 40-member Mizoram Assembly, the MADC elections in Siaha district are crucial for both the ruling and the opposition parties.

The Congress is now in power in the politically important tribal autonomous body.

The ruling MNF, an ally of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, has put up candidates in all the 25 seats while the BJP and the Congress have fielded 24 and 23 candidates respectively.

The state’s main opposition party Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) is contesting in eight seats.

In all, 42, 326 people, including 21, 960 women, are eligible voters in the council area.

In the last elections in May 2017, the Congress secured 17 seats in the 25-member council.

The MADC, situated in the southern tip of Mizoram, bordering Myanmar, is one of the three tribal autonomous district councils in Mizoram.

IANS