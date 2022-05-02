Rennes beat Saint-Etienne 2-0 in French league

Paris, May 1: Rennes pulled within three points of second-placed Marseille in the French race for Champions League spots after Lovro Majer scored twice to help beat relegation-threatened Saint-Etienne 2-0.

Rennes struggled to break down a stubborn Saint-Etienne defence until Majer chested a ball down to fire into the bottom corner in the 41st minute.

Majer scored again in the 84th by beating goalkeeper Paul Bernardoni from close range.

Rennes goalkeeper Dogan Alemdar kept a clean sheet by saving a shot from Arnaud Nordin in the 48th.

The top two French clubs enter the group stage of the Champions League while the third-placed team goes to the third qualifying round.

Saint-Etienne remained in the relegation zone, two points from safety. Meanwhile, Lens salvaged a 2-2 draw with Nantes to keep its European hopes alive. (AP)