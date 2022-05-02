Sports Snippets

India bag silver in Asian Youth Beach Handball

New Delhi, May 1: India have won a silver medal at the second Asian Girls Youth Beach Handball Championship in Bangkok, the national federation announced on Sunday. The Indian girls twice defeated Hong Kong, while against the hosts Thailand they won once and lost another to finish second and bag a silver in the tournament held from April 25-30. The Indian team was represented by Anushka Chauhan, Jassi, Sanjana Kumari, Chetna Devi, Vanshika Mehta, Isha Majumdar. Their silver-medal finish also earned them a spot in the World Youth Beach Handball Championship. The senior women’s team on the other hand finished with a bronze. (PTI)

Kobe Bryant’s rookie jersey to be auctioned

Laguna Niguel (US), May 1: A jersey worn by Kobe Bryant in his rookie season, including two playoff games, will be sold at auction. The jersey from the 1996-97 season could fetch between USD 3 million and USD 5 million in an online auction that begins May 18, David Kohler of SCP Auctions said on Saturday. “We feel this could bring a record for any basketball jersey,” he said. Kohler said the seller, who wants to remain anonymous, has had the jersey for 25 years. The seller approached Kohler after seeing another of Bryant’s rookie jerseys went for USD 3.69 million last year. That autographed, yellow game-worn jersey fetched the highest price ever for a basketball jersey. Also last year, a rookie trading card of Bryant’s sold for USD 1.8 million. Neither of the 2021 sales were conducted by SCP Auctions. The upcoming auction features the No. 8 jersey Bryant wore for the Los Angeles Lakers in regular-season wins at the old Forum on April 13, 1997, against Utah and April 17, 1997, against Sacramento. He donned the same jersey at home on May 8 and May 10 in the Western Conference semi-finals against Utah. (AP)

Stevenson outpoints Valdez, takes Valdez’s WBC belt

Las Vegas, May 1: WBO champion Shakur Stevenson handed Oscar Valdez the first loss of his career in a junior lightweight championship bout. Stevenson (18-0, 9 KOs), who won by unanimous decision (117-110, 118-109, 118-109), took Valdez’s WBC belt with the victory. What started out as an even fight through the first five rounds turned into a one-man show after Stevenson took advantage of Valdez’s huge gamble with an overhand left that left him in a vulnerable position. Stevenson countered quickly and dropped Valdez with a quick left shot to the temple to seize control of the bout. Valdez (30-1) wasn’t the same after that round, and seemingly lost the poise he started with. Stevenson, conversely, was in control the rest of the way, much to the dismay of the heavily pro-Valdez crowd inside a jam-packed MGM Grand Garden. (AP)

Anirban Lahiri slips to T-35 in third round of Mexico Open

Puerto Vallarta, May 1: Anirban Lahiri carded two-over 73 in the third round to slip to T-35 at the Mexico Open here. It was not the best of days for the Indian ace as he twice went into water, once on each side of the course to slip down from overnight T-18. He had two birdies and three bogeys in a round, where he found just seven of the 14 fairways and eighth of the 18 greens in regulation. Lahiri is now 5-under for the tournament and will be hoping for a good finish to move up in the FedExCup standings. Spain’s World No. 2 Jon Rahm shot three-under 68 and opened a two-shot lead ahead of Cameron Champ (67) and Kurt Kitayama (66) who are tied for second at 13 under. (PTI)