Children prepare to take part in a sack race during the Annual School Sports.

MEGHALAYA
By By Our Reporter
Children prepare to take part in a sack race during the Annual School Sports of Maharam Government Higher Secondary School, Mawkyrwat, at the school playground. The event was conducted over a span of two days which culminated on April 29. Lavinia Lyngkhoi and Jonathanial Nongsiej emerged as best athletes among girls and boys respectively as Green House triumphed in all events.
