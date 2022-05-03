Children prepare to take part in a sack race during the Annual School Sports. MEGHALAYA By By Our Reporter Last updated May 3, 2022 Children prepare to take part in a sack race during the Annual School Sports of Maharam Government Higher Secondary School, Mawkyrwat, at the school playground. The event was conducted over a span of two days which culminated on April 29. Lavinia Lyngkhoi and Jonathanial Nongsiej emerged as best athletes among girls and boys respectively as Green House triumphed in all events. Share Continue Reading
Comments are closed.