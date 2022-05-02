Meghalaya sports minister orders for good quality lodging, food facilities for sportspersons

Shillong, May 2 : Meghalaya Sports Minister Banteidor Lyngdoh on Monday instructed sports authorities in the state to ensure that the lodging, food and sporting activities for the athletes who were camping in the city for the ensuing Meghalaya Games are of good quality befitting the sportspersons.

“I have received reports that the accommodation, toilets and bath areas are not fit for sports persons. The Meghalaya Games is being organised by the Olympic Association and I have instructed that the facilities for the athletes should be of good quality befitting the sportspersons,” Lyngdoh said in a statement.

Taking note of the Minister’s directions, office bearers of the Meghalaya State Olympics Association rushed to the camp at Polo grounds to try and ensure that the place of stay, food and bath areas are of better quality.’

Earlier in the day, sordid pictures of the sleeping area, toilets and bath areas of the athletes who were camping the JN Stadium here were doing the rounds following which the Minister intervened.

The Sports and Youth Affairs department has earmarked over Rs 2.2 crore for the Meghalaya Games, of which Rs 1.2 crore have been released to the MSOA for the smooth conduct of the Games.