Meghalaya CM clarifies on CUET vis-a-vis state institutions

SHILLONG, May 3: Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma on Tuesday said that students seeking admission in the UG courses in private colleges or colleges funded by the state government will not be require to appear for the CUET examinations.

“This exemption will continue and there is no timeline to it. Students of the colleges which have nothing to do with the admission in NEHU will not be required to appear for the examination even in the years to come,” Sangma told reporters.

According to him, he had informed Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan yesterday that CUET examination is being made compulsory for all colleges affiliated to the central university.

He said that the Union Education Minister also agrees to the argument why the students seeking admission in the UG courses in the private colleges or colleges funded by the state government should sit for the CUET.

Citing an example, Chief Minister said that students who are studying in colleges which are 200 km away from NEHU will never apply for or have any intention to pursue their study in NEHU, these students may prefer to remain in the respective districts or area.

“Therefore, why should those students appear for this central examination? It means that 90 percent of the colleges in the state will not need to be under the ambit of the common entrance examination,” Sangma said.

Meanwhile, he clarified that students who are seeking admission in the UG courses which are part and parcel of the academic set up of NEHU will be required to appear in the common entrance test.

According to him, students who are planning to pursue their studies in the central universities or in the colleges run in two campuses of NEHU at Shillong and Tura like the Law College or Agriculture College , would need to appear in the CUET examination.

