Human Rights awareness programme for organised and unorganised workers

Guwahati, May 3 : An extension and awareness programme on Human Rights for Organised and Unorganised Workers was held recently at Amlighat, Jagiroad. The programme was organized by the department of Business Administration, School of Business Sciences, USTM and supported by the NSS Cell of the University.

A team of faculty members and students met both organised and unorganised workers to make them aware about their rights. For organized workers, the awareness camp was held at Amlighat Sitajakhala while for unorganised workers, the camp was held at Jagiroad, according to a Press communique from the USTM.

The main goal of this extension programme was to raise awareness about the workers’ rights that cover a wide range of human rights, including the right to decent employment, freedom of association, equal opportunity, protection against discrimination, health and safety in the workplace and right to privacy at work.

In another initiative by the Department of Business Administration, USTM, the department celebrated the International Labour Day amongst factory workers of Global Coke Products, situated near Umphere village of Meghalaya. The celebration commemorated the struggles and sacrifices of the workers and labourers’ movement.

As a part of this celebration, three faculty members of the department Dr Rashmi Baruah, Jyoti Hatiboruah, and Sukriti Das along with 30 department students had distributed few tokens among workers along with refreshments to motivate them in addition to sensitizing their valuable contributions towards not only that particular organization but also to the whole global economy. ‘Labour’ right’ was also highlighted as a part of sensitization among factory workers which will help them in protecting their rights.