DC’s notice to bus operators, stakeholders on pollution

Tura, May 4: West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh, in an order has directed all concerned including Petrol Pumps, Almirah manufacturing, Bakery and Confectionery units, Dairy and dairy products, fish feed, poultry feed and cattle feed, Gravure printing, digital printing of flex or vinyl, Paints and varnishes (mixing and blending), carpentry & wooden furniture manufacturing, Cement products like pipe, pillar, jafri, well ring, blocks/tiles etc, Digital printing on PVC clothes, Poultry, Hatchery and Piggery, Spice grinding, Steel furniture, Tyres and Tube retreading in West Garo Hills District, Meghalaya without the Consent of the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board to comply with the requirement of the above mentioned Acts forthwith.

Details for obtaining the Consent of the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board may be sought from the office of the Meghalaya State pollution Control Board located at ‘Arden’ Lumpyngngad, Shillong on any working day during office hours or application for Consent can be made online at megocmms.nic.in, the order added.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the decision taken in a meeting held with the members of Bus operators, Superintendent of Police, Officials of District Transport Office and Meghalaya Transport Corporation Ltd earlier on April 11, to fully operate the Inter State Bus Terminus (ISBT) at Chasingre, the Deputy Commissioner, West Garo Hills Ram Singh had issued an order to all the buses coming from different destination to Tura Town to place their buses at ISBT, Chasingre.

The notification comes in view of the fact that despite the notice being given, it was observed that the public buses are not complying and some buses are still parking at the parking lot which is close to PWD main road and residential area and causing inconvenience for flow of traffic.

The order also directed the District Transport Officer, Tura and President/Secretary of the Bus Operators of West Garo Hills bus Association to instruct all the Bus owners and drivers to place their respective buses at ISBT, Chasingre. The order comes into force with immediate effect and shall remain until further order.

