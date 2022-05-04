Chibinang resident goes missing

Tura, May 4: A resident of Moulakandi in Chibinang under Phulbari PS, Aminur Islam has gone missing since April 30 after he had one to collect labour payments towards the village of Amongra.

As per the missing report filed by the younger brother of the victim, Aminur works as the head ‘mistry’ under one Khairul Islam at the Tikrikilla Samsan. The report was filed on May 3.

“He went to collect labour payment but has not returned till date. We expected him to come home before ‘Eid’ but he has gone missing with even his mobile number switched off,” said the FIR while exhorting the police to help in the search of the missing person.

The place falls under Phulbari PS in West Garo Hills.