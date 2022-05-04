Details of govt’s decision will be made public: Rymbui on FASTOM’s demand

Shillong, May 4: Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui refused to comment on the government’s decision on the demands made by the Federation of All School Teachers Of Meghalaya (FASTOM) for a salary hike and an upgrade from an ad hoc to a deficit system.

Rymbui maintained that the government would refrain from taking decisions where commitments and actions do not tally.

It may be reminded that FASTOM had on April 29 served a one-week notice to the state government to respond to its demand, failing of which it would resume its non-cooperation movement.