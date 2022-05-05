Assam CM to chair key review meet at Kaziranga 

Guwahati, May 5: Ahead of the completion of one year of the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government on May 10 next, a key meeting will be held at Kaziranga in Bokakhat on Friday to review the performance of the state government in the bygone year and chart out a roadmap for the next four years improved governance in the coming years.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, along with all Cabinet and ministers of state, BJP MLAs, as well all the legislators of its alliance partners, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), will attend the review meeting called by the chief minister to ensure better governance and proper implementation of government projects and schemes.

Assam BJP president Bhabesh Kalita informed that a meeting of the office-bearers of the state BJP was held in Kaziranga on Thursday and ways to strengthen the organisation of the party were discussed and deliberated.

“Tomorrow, the meeting will review the progress of key projects, performance of the government and legislators during the past year besides charting out a roadmap to improve governance and strengthen the party’s organisation at the grassroots in the coming years.” Kalita said.

Apart from the meeting, a yoga session and an orientation programme are part of the two-day itinerary.