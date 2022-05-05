Assam govt reorganises health and family department

Guwahati, May 5: The Assam health and family welfare department has been reorganised into two separate departments – health and family welfare department and medical education and research department.

“In the interest of public service, the Governor of Assam is pleased to reorganise the existing health and family welfare department into two separate departments…,” a notification issued by the state administrative reforms, training, pension and grievances department here on Thursday, stated.

The directorates/subjects under the administrative control of the health and family welfare department include the directorate of health services (DHS); directorate of health services (family welfare); directorate of Ayush; National Health Mission; Food Safety and Drugs Administration; Assam State AIDS Control Society (ASACS) and all nursing schools.

Likewise, the directorates/subjects under the administrative control of the medical education and research department include the directorate of medical education; all medical colleges and hospitals, dental colleges, nursing colleges, pharmacy and paramedical institutes under the directorate of medical education; government Ayurvedic and homoeopathic colleges; Assam Cancer Care Foundation; Atal Amrit Abhijan (AAA) Society/Pradhan Mantrir Jan Arogya Yojana; Assam Employees Health Scheme; Assam Health System Strengthening Project Society; Srimanta Sankardeva University of Health Sciences (SSUHS) and any other institution related to medical education and research.

“All correspondences relating to the existing health and family welfare department will now be made in the name of the new departments as per allocation,” the notification, which came into force with immediate effect, stated.