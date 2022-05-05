SHG Mela, Literacy Camp mark 50 years of statehood celebration

Tura, May 5: As part of the North East Festival – Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and 50 years of Meghalaya’s Statehood celebrations, a day-long Self Help Group (SHG) Mela cum Financial Literacy Camp was organized at Betasing by Block Mission Management Unit (BMMU), Betasing Block in collaboration with South West Garo Hills District Administration on Thursday.

Stalls showcasing products by SHGs under Betasing Block and that of service providers including NRLM, MHIS, DDU-GKY, financial institutions, Health were put up, while Aadhar enrollment, Covid-19 vaccination, etc also took place during the Mela.

As part of the programme, cheques were distributed to three selected Village Organizations (VOs) under the block as Community Investment Fund under NRLM by Additional Deputy Commissioner, A.V.D. Shira, who was the chief guest, alongwith BDO Betasing C&RD block, W.R.G. Momin and DMHO, Dr. Malay Hajong.

Trishna Ch. Marak of Bandalkona village, who was left handicapped after an accident and whose life changed for the better after she joined a self help group movement under NRLM was awarded a certificate for the best performing SHG member by the chief guest.

In her address, A.V.D. Shira spoke words of encouragement and motivation to the SHG members and urged upon them to strive harder to strengthen their groups so they can become financially empowered and self reliant.

BDO Betasing W.R. G. Momin, District Financial Specialist, Financial Inclusion, Sanjib Lohar, and DPM, NRLM, Rupam Hajong were among others who also spoke on the occasion.