Gymnast Wandalang shines at M’laya Games

By Our Reporter

Shillong, May 4: Wandalang Magdalene Malngiang, a 2nd Semester student of BA Administration and Governance (BAAG) studying at the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) has won hearts of many by her performance in Gymnastics at the ongoing 4th Meghalaya Games 2022 being held in Shillong.

Wandalang won Gold medals in all the three Gymnastic events – Floor Exercise, Balance Beam and Vaulting – in category 4.

Speaking on this occasion, a jubilant Wandalang said that she started taking interest in gymnastics in 2018, the year when the Meghalaya Gymnastics Association was revived. But there was no gymnastics at the Meghalaya Games in 2020 and the coming of the Covid-19 pandemic posed a serious obstacle to the sport’s revival.

“This is the first offline competition I have participated. Since January 2020, I started practicing under the guidance of my coach Baleshwor Longjam from Manipur,” Wandalang said.

As there was no proper coaching facility in Shillong, she went to Manipur in 2020 to attend a camp and after that she had been practicing in the USTM campus during 2021-22. She did online coaching and also participated in online competitions during this period.