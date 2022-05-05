EKH dominate in football, basketball

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 4: The 4th Meghalaya Games 2022 saw another sport in cycling that made its debut at in the picturesque setting of Malki Forest on Wednesday.

The Meghalaya Cycling Association has been one of the most active of new sports bodies in the state and has taken up the responsibility of popularising the sport and advocating for the interests of cyclists in general.

Events on Wednesday were for junior boys and women’s cross country along with downhill hardtail, which means bicycles without rear suspension.

The swimming events at Crinoline Swimming Pool also kick-started on Wednesday. The morning was blessed with wonderful warm sunshine and three finals were concluded on Wednesday, with Alyzza M Lyngdoh of East Khasi Hills storming to victory in the women’s 100m freestyle in a time of 1 minute, 29.35 seconds, nearly half a minute ahead of the silver medallist. Khrawkupar Lyngdoh of South West Khasi Hills took first place in the men’s 200m breaststroke (3:20.87) and he won the men’s 200m freestyle final as well (2:48.41).

Athletics began on Wednesday and several results in javelin were declared, with Bonabenshor Syiemlieh taking gold for West Khasi Hills in the U-16 boys’ event with a throw of 40.32 metres. East Garo Hills claimed both silver and bronze, through Nokkim Momin and Salchira R Sangma respectively.

It was a Garo Hills lockout in the U-18 girls’ javelin, with North Garo Hills taking gold and silver through Senitha G Momin (24.57m) and Silanchi M Sangma respectively, while Walrimchi R Marak bagged bronze for South Garo Hills.

In the women’s 10,000m, Kyntimon Marwein of South West Khasi Hills took gold with a time of 41 minutes, 59.64 seconds. She beat out Darishisha Iangjuh (East Khasi Hills) and Bandasharai Marwein (SWKH).

The corresponding men’s event was won by Hepstarli Lyngkhoi (SWKH) in 33:06.62, ahead of Kresstarjune Pathaw (WKH) and Belin Dkhar (West Jaintia Hills).

In basketball, West Khasi Hills will meet East Khasi Hills in the women’s final at the NEIGRIHMS Indoor Stadium, while Ri-Bhoi will take on EKH in the men’s title match.

Ri-Bhoi knocked out 2020 champions West Khasi Hills in the first men’s semi-final 53-33. EKH men then defeated West Jaintia Hills 71-45. Earlier, the EKH women were 70-12 victors over WJH women. The other women’s semi-final saw defending champions WKH defeat Ri-Bhoi by 63 points to 22.

Finally, in football, EKH blazed past South West Garo Hills 8-0 in their women’s quarterfinal at Mawlai Madan Heh. WKH defeated Ri-Bhoi 2-0 and West Garo Hills pipped Eastern West Khasi Hills 1-0.

In the men’s competition, at SAI, Ri-Bhoi registered a 5-1 win over SWKH, while WJH defeated East Garo Hills 3-0. East Jaintia Hills beat required North Garo Hills (5-4) in the tie breaker after the game ended 1-1.

In the last quarterfinal of the day, EKH overcame a stiff challenge from WKH to register a 2-1 win.

Speaking to The Shillong Times after the match, AFC licensed coach of East Khasi Hills men’s team, Seibor Sana said “The match we played today against West Khasi Hills was tough compared to our earlier match. Our boys were looking for goal from the very start but our opponents this time gave a tough fight.

“This being a knockout tournament, we have been trying to avoid going into a tiebreaker. As a result, the team played an attacking game, looking for goals but it wasn’t that easy for us.”

Speaking on the goal scored by WKH, the coach said, “I was about to change our goalkeeper until our second goal to prepare for a tiebreaker. We changed our formation from 5-4-1 to 4-5-1 to strengthen our midfield. I think that was the turning point in the match.”

“Conducting inter-district football competitions is the only platform footballers and coaches in the state have right now. However, what we are lacking is a sufficient number of coaches to help train and groom young footballers,” added the former Shillong Lajong FC U-15 coach.

“Receiving support from the government in terms of providing some form of payment or incentives for district level coaches is crucial if we are to produce more coaches in Meghalaya. Most coaches here have full-time jobs while coaching is just a part-time hobby. A lot of coaches face financial difficulties and as a result, go looking for employment elsewhere other than with football. That’s why we have not been able to produce a sufficient number of top-quality coaches,” he said before signing off.

Other events that began on Wednesday were karate and table tennis at the SAI Indoor Training Centre.

It was also announced that multiple World Cup, Asian Championships, and World Championships archer, Atanu Das, will be present for the final day of the archery events at SAI Archery ground on Thursday.