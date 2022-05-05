IIM Shillong, NIFT Shillong sign MoU to promote professional growth

Shillong, May 5: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Shillong.

The MoU with an initial tenure of three years was signed on behalf of NIFT Shillong and IIM Shillong by Prof. D. P. Goyal, Director IIM Shillong and Dr. Arindam Das, Director of NIFT Shillong, according to a Press Communique.

The IIM Shillong embraces a global, inclusive, innovative spirit grounded in Indian values that accelerates action and impact. Its dynamic community of knowledge seekers are constantly experimenting with new ideas, innovating solutions, pioneering sustainable practices, nurturing personal growth, impacting the local community and transforming management to reinvent tomorrow.

On the occasion of MOU signing Prof. D. P. Goyal, Director IIM Shillong, mentioned that the MoU will facilitate cooperation between IIM Shillong and NIFT Shillong, which will eventually promote professional growth both at the national and international levels in design and management, besides promoting cross-disciplinary learning as per the National Education Policy 2020 objectives.

The key areas of collaboration, knowledge sharing and joint activity cover students exchange programs, joint field trips, faculty training, mentorship, PhD supervision, joint research & publications, collaboration with foreign experts, and participation in workshops, seminars, and conferences.

Dr. Arindam Das, Director of NIFT Shillong, while terming the MoU historic, stated that it opened up various possibilities of collaborations for mutual benefit.