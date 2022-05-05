Meghalaya hosts 2nd North-East Food Show

Shillong, May 5: Meghalaya is playing host to the second edition of the North East Food Show, which is the Northeast’s biggest Business-2-Business or B2B foods expo, in the capital city of Shillong starting May 5 till 7.

Organised by the Government of Meghalaya and SIAL India, this food expo was inaugurated by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and his Sikkim counterpart PS Golay at Polo Ground on Thursday.

The Food Show witnessed the participation of all the eight North-Eastern States. It also saw the participation of over 200 Brands, making it NE’s biggest food innovation showcase.

It aims at bringing together farmers, entrepreneurs and stakeholders in the food business to discover, source, network and celebrate.

It also provides an opportunity for entrepreneurs of the North-East to meet and interact with national and global majors of the Food & Beverage Industry to build connections, and familiarize themselves with the latest trends in the industry for export promotion and up-scaling their businesses to global standards.

The first edition was held on 4-6 December 2019 in Shillong.