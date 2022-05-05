KV, St Edmund’s to clash in final

By Our Reporter

shillong, May 4: Kendra Vidyalaya Upper Shillong and St Edmund’s HSS won their respective semi-finals of the Inter-school Babu Ondromoni U-18 cricket tournament to set up a summit clash, here on Wednesday.

All Saints HSS won the toss and batted first against St Edmund’s HSS, scoring 117/7 in 20 overs. In reply, St Edmund’s scored 118/7 in 17.4 overs to snatch a tight three-wicket victory.

Earlier, Kendriya Vidyalaya EAC Upper Shillong beat Laban Bengalee Boys HSS, winning by 4 wickets.