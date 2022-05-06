Assam Opp parties protest against ‘uncontrolled’ prices of essentials

Guwahati, May 6: Opposition parties in Assam are pulling up the BJP-led state government over the uncontrolled price rise of essential commodities even as ministers and legislators of the ruling government have assembled at a resort in Kaziranga to review a year of the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government.

Regional party, Raijor Dal on Friday embarked on a campaign here, staging a demonstration against price rise and the “indifference” of the state government towards the “precarious situation” faced by people.

“At a time when the common man in the state is grappling with soaring prices of groceries and fuel, the entire Cabinet and legislators of the ruling alliance are assembling at one of Assam’s most luxurious resorts. We have seen the chief minister travel in chartered flights and helicopters. So this government has neglected the common man’s problems amid skyrocketing prices,” alleged Raijor Dal president and Sibsagar MLA, Akhil Gogoi.

“From daily food essentials such as groceries and vegetables to medicine and fuel, prices have more than doubled and the current situation is crippling and tormenting people every day. To cite a few instances, price of red lentils have gone up from Rs 48 to Rs 110 per kg, price of mustard oil which was Rs 80 per litre has gone up nearly three times to Rs 220 per litre, that of petrol has gone up from Rs 72 (during the term of the previous government at the Centre) to Rs about Rs 106 per litre while that of a LPG cylinder has gone up to Rs 1000 from Rs 410 (eight years back),” Gogoi said.

“Therefore, the BJP has left the country in the hands of companies and industrialists at the cost of looting the common people,” he said, while adding that the party’s protest would be continued till the government controls prices of essentials.

Not just Raijor Dal, the CPI had on Thursday staged a protest against the uncontrolled rise in prices of essential items, with party leaders demanding a rollback in petroleum prices and reduction in GST (goods and services tax) on essential commodities.

About a week back, members and supporters of the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) staged district-wise demonstrations, demanding restoration of government control over the market amid spiralling prices.

The district units of the AJP staged protest marches and processions in Guwahati (Kamrup Metro district) and other districts such as Hailakandi, Tinsukia, Lakhimpur, Golaghat, Charaideo, Nagaon, Dibrugarh and Sivasagar.