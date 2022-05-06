Jet Airways takes to skies again with test flight

New Delhi, May 6 : Jet Airways took to the skies again after a gap of three years.
The airline has shared a video on Twitter which shows the test plane taking off.
“Today, May 5, our 29th birthday, Jet Airways flew again! An emotional day for all of us who have been waiting, working, and praying for this day, as well as for Jet’s loyal customers who can’t wait for Jet to commence operations again,” it said in the tweet.
This flight was reportedly a test flight to ensure the aircraft’s safety.
