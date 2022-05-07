EKH men, WKH eves lift football titles

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 6: West Khasi Hills won the women’s football final, while East Khasi Hills overcame a shock goal going against them to win the men’s final on the last day of the 4th Meghalaya Games 2022 here on Friday.

East Khasi Hills went behind against Ri-Bhoi early in the men’s football final at the SAI Centre at NEHU but then had it all their own way as they won the gold medal match 5-1.

West Khasi Hills, meanwhile, also won handsomely in the women’s final, beating EKH 3-0 at Mawlai Madan Heh.

The bronze medals were won by East Jaintia Hills (who beat West Garo Hills 4-0) in the women’s category and West Jaintia Hills (who won a 10-goal thriller 7-3 over neighbours East Jaintia Hills).

Golf

Making its debut at the 4th Meghalaya Games 2022, Golf saw a good number of competitors vie for the medals.

In the ladies’ category, Jyoti Agarwal claimed gold, Gunjan Singhania silver and Ooma Tiwari Tariang bronze. Anil Pargal won the super seniors event, with Col Jagdish Singh second and Dilip K Borah third. In the seniors, Benu Malakar claimed gold, Hector Marwein silver and Billykid Sangma bronze.

The mid amateur category was won by Dr KI Singh, who also had the lowest score overall, with Gaurav Bajaj in second andS Khonglah third. Jonathan Iawphniaw took gold in the amateur category, Jason Passah silver and Shaurya Goenka bronze.

Badminton

Badminton, which was held at the NEHU Indoor Hall, concluded with a high-intensity men’s doubles match, which was won by the West Jaintia Hills’ Mebanker Shullai and Gregor Passah, who beat Rituraj Nag and Kiefer Shullai in an entertaining finale.

The men’s singles was won by Nag, while Andrew Lotzem and Elsarica Umdor won the mixed doubles. The sisters pair of Shagun and Shristi Singh won the women’s and girls’ doubles. Shristi also won the women’s singles and girls’ singles. The boys’ singles, was bagged by Cyrun Marak and the doubles by Jay Kshair and Gaurav Singh.

Boxing

Boxing, which had to be postponed because of the bad weather on Thursday, had its final bouts on Friday morning at Mawlai Mawroh.

There was competitive action of a high calibre, with participants drawn from around the state.

Pynshailang Sohshang (46kg), Sanjeev Maskut (48kg), Prashant Dorjee (51kg), Batsilbert T Sangma (54kg), Sunil Limbu (57kg), Badonkupar Synnh (60kg), Baiamutlang Sungoh (63.5kg), Bhalang Shadap (67kg), and Bolnas Sangma (71kg) were the winners in the men’s events.

The winners in the women’s division were – Bainlumlin L Nongpiur (46kg), Gracenylla Marbaniang (48kg), Rabiya Khan (50kg), Melina Basaiawmoit (52kg), and Tredicia Lamare (54kg).