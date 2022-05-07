Spirit of an athlete

By Basil Wahlang & Christina Taipodia

SHILLONG, May 6: The city of Shillong welcomed its prized athletes from across the state and flaunted sportsmanship all around on the penultimate day of the 4th Meghalaya Games. One could feel the sporting spirit seeping in as the competitors stayed focused on their targets and the audience cheered for them.

On its sidelines, The Shillong Times hears from a young and talented track athlete, Clara Jala, on what she had to say about her experience. Is Jala ready to be one of the proud front faces of the “abode of clouds”, or is there still, a long long way to go?

Jala, who suffered a hurtful setback while she was in action on the track, said she will come out stronger notwithstanding the debacle that pushed her out of the race.

Jala was leading on the track when suddenly her limb gave way and tore her ligament. From the heights of ecstasy to the depths of despair she had to be carried to the sidelines.

Despite no wins in this years’ edition of the Meghalaya Games, Jala’s tone sounded as confident as ever hinting at how she is likely to bounce back in her next attempt.

Jala has been training in athletics for the past six years and wants to pursue this as her career. As an athlete of the highest level from the state, Clara shared her woes regarding injury rehabilitation. She stated that she will have to bear the burden of treating her injury from her own pocket.

Jala has won numerous prizes in track events – Gail Indian Speed Star (silver in 100m) , Best Athlete (District & State, 2017), Best Athlete U-16 (District Level Inter-School Athletic Meet).

Asked about the current athletic scene in the state, she shared, “The practice ground is currently under construction so it is difficult to train, and practice sessions are held in different locations’’. She further emphasised the need of a proper training space to avoid injuries.

She added that the lack of infrastructure is holding the athletes back to go toe to toe with the best in the country.

“It is difficult for us to compete with other states because the other athletes are more experienced, have better facilities, coaches, and are provided with the necessary supplements,” she added.