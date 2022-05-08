West Garo Hills eves, Marngar men’s teams win Farmers World Cup 2022

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 7: Amidst light showers, the finals of the Farmers World Cup 2022 was declared open with the Women’s category played between Marngar 11 FC and West Garo Hills FC, at Marngar Stadium in Ri-Bhoi, on Saturday.

In the first half, both teams launched attacks quite strongly, despite the playing conditions not being great as the rain ensured that the pitch was slippery.

However in the second half, West Garo Hills managed to score a goal, which ultimately was the deciding goal of the match, making them the winners of the World Cup 2022, in Women’s category.

In the Men’s category, it was a tough match between East Garo Hills and Marngar 11 as both were gunning for glory.

In the initial stages of the first half, Marngar launched massive attacks which the East Garo Hills defenders managed to thwart. However in the second quarter, the host team managed to convert a goal from a free kick.

Marngar then quickly ed another goal, which already put the visitors under huge pressure for the second half.

At the start of the second half, the East Garo Hills did put up some strategy and put up numbers and went full on against Marngar. This change in strategy resulted in East Garo Hills having more ball possession. The team from Garo Hills were pressing and looked like they would bring down the deficit.

But against the run of play, the Marngar boys scored the third goal, and thus took over the Men’s title of the Farmer’s World Cup 2022, by a score of 3-0.