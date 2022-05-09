FASTOM holds protest demanding meeting with Meghalaya CM

Shillong, May 9: Members of the Federation of All School Teachers of Meghalaya (FASTOM) are staging a protest near the Main Secretariat here on Monday to seek an appointment with Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma to find out the status of their demands.

The CM is currently camping in Delhi and it is most unlikely that the members will be able to meet Sangma today. The members will continue to stand near the Main Secretariat till 3pm.

FASTOM spokesperson, Mayborn Lyngdoh while speaking to reporters said they had sought an appointment from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) on May 1 but were yet to be invited.

Lyngdoh also informed that there was no communication from the CMO to inform them that he was not in station.

FASTOM spokesperson revealed that they would be another rally both in Shillong and Tura on May 12 if they failed to get an audience with the CM.

“We have also decided to hold an indefinite sit-in where no one will move until our demands are fulfilled,” he said, while adding, “We will try to hold the sit-in near the Main Secretariat but will not resist if we are not allowed.”