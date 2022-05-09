Govt has fulfilled pre-poll pledge to bring peace in Bodo belt: Shah

Guwahati, May 9: Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday said that the home ministry, under the Prime Minister’s leadership, has taken significant steps to negotiate with armed groups in Assam and bring thousands of cadres of different militant outfits to the mainstream within a short span of time.

“In Assam alone, more than 9,000 cadres from armed groups have surrendered and chosen to join the mainstream; the most important example is the Bodoland Accord. We had promised before the Assam Assembly elections seven years back that this area (Bodoland Territorial Region) will be free from bullets, terrorism and bomb blasts, and we shall take forward education, industry, employment and agriculture,” Shah said, while addressing a programme in Tamulpur in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) on Monday.

The Union home minister expressed satisfaction, claiming that the pre-poll promises have been fulfilled.

“Within a short span of time, the Centre and the Assam government have fulfilled 90 percent of the terms of the Bodo peace accord (a tripartite agreement signed between the home ministry, Assam government and all factions of the proscribed outfit, NDFB in 2020) and have fulfilled the promise we made to people of BTR,” he claimed.

“I want to once again assure that the people of Bodoland will be empowered socially, culturally, economically and politically. The language, culture and economic development here is not only your concern but also the concern of the central and state government,” Shah said.

The Union home minister further announced that the amount of Rs 1500 crore that was to be granted as a special package for BTR under the peace accord within three years has been hiked to Rs 1980 crore for fast-tracking development in the Bodo belt.

“I want to assure the people of Bodoland that the government is committed to the all round development of the Bodo region. We are also committed to the preservation and promotion of the cultural identity, language, music and dance of the Bodo region and political empowerment of the region,” Shah said.

The home minister also laid the foundation of the Border Security Force (BSF) central workshop and store (CENWOSTO) in Tamulpur besides launching Khadi and Village Industries products at the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) canteen in the presence of chief minister Himanta Biswa Sharma and BTR chief executive member Pramod Bodo among other ministers, officials and dignitaries.

Shah said that with the establishment of a central workshop and store, repair and supply of weapons to Central Armed Forces would be done from Assam itself, which would further ensure the security of the state.

“With this, an investment of about Rs 50 crore is going to be made. South Bengal, North Bengal, Guwahati, Shillong, Manipur, Cachar and Tripura frontier will be supplied with arms and ammunition and repair will be done from here. With this, employment will also increase here with savings of about Rs. 25 crore,” the home minister said.

“Along with this, products of Khadi and Village Industries Commission will be made available in 107 paramilitary canteens,” he added.

Earlier, the home minister visited the Mankachar border outpost (BOP) on the Indo-Bangladesh border and reviewed security arrangements and the Comprehensive Integrated Border Management System.