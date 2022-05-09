Personalities from diverse sectors to grace NE research conclave at IIT-G

Guwahati, May 9: Eminent personalities from the eight Northeast states as well as other parts of India will grace the three-day North East Research Conclave (NERC) 2022 at the Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati (IIT-G) from May 20.

In this connection, the North East Research Conclave (NERC) 2022 road show was flagged off by IIT-G director T.G Sitharaman from the institute’s campus on Saturday to various academic institutions across all the Northeastern states for conducting the NERC-2022 roadshows in their respective institutions.

The first edition of the NERC-2022 will be organised jointly by the IIT-G, the science, technology and climate change department and the education department of the Assam government under the chief patronship of Union minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan, and co-chief patronship of Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Around 3,000 participants from various sectors such as industry, academia, start-ups, research councils, PSUs, laboratories, and technical institutes, including schools and colleges of the Northeast region have been invited.

Activities during the three-day conclave include research and development exhibitions, brainstorming sessions and lectures from scientists/industry experts and policymakers.

The mission of NERC-2022 is to create a common interface for collaboration and showcase the best research and development activities through the exhibition from all the educational/research institutions and industries across the states of Northeast India.

It aims to create an environment conducive to the development of local indigenous technologies and innovations, creating the scope and laying the foundation for the promotion of translational research and entrepreneurship.

Besides, the conclave aims to help the country achieve the goals of United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“NERC 2022 offers the best platform for academia and industry to showcase their expertise, products, and technology innovations on mission mode. Thus, the conclave is expected to benefit all in terms of setting up long-term collaboration for research and development innovations towards the goal of establishing research and development innovation-based sustainable Northeast India,” a statement from the institute said on Monday.