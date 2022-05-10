Assam Police tenth force to be honoured with President’s Colour

Guwahati, May 10: : Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday presented the President’s Colour to the Assam Police for its exemplary service during the past 25 years, lauding the state police force’s relentless initiatives to counter insurgency apart from maintaining internal security.

It may be noted that the President’s Colour is a special flag given to military, para-military or police units in recognition of its services.

The flag, presented to the state police force, is engraved with Assam’s map and 36 stars, representing the districts of the state, a one-horned rhino and the insignia of Assam Police with its motto.

“On this historic occasion, as the Union home minister and along with Assam Police, I am proud that Assam Police are the tenth police force in the country to receive this honour. Receiving the President’s Colour is an extraordinary achievement for any police organisation and the Assam Police has also registered its name in this proud club and this is a matter of great pride for Assam,” Shah said at a solemn function held at Nehru Stadium here.

“There will hardly be any force in the country that has faced such difficult situations; Assam Police also has the distinction of giving genesis to the country’s oldest anti-militant force, the Assam Rifles,” the home minister said.

“The days of militancy are now coming to an end in Assam, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are making peace agreements with the extremist organisations and the day is not far when there will not be a single extremist outfit in Assam. Misguided youths are joining the mainstream by surrendering their weapons and efforts are being made to resolve a seven-decade-old border dispute with the neighbouring states through negotiations,” Shah said.

He further recalled that the Assam Police has the distinction of ending a long struggle with victory by defeating foreign powers dealing with the horrors of Partition, communal riots, refugee problem, seven decades of infiltration, a glorious journey in the Bangladesh Liberation War in 1971 and the challenge of insurgency from 1980-90.

“Assam Police has fought hard with many banned organisations and worked to strengthen the country’s borders and internal security. I would like to congratulate the police force, from the DGP to the youngest constable, for the untiring and victorious battles fought against arms, cattle and drugs smuggling and human trafficking for seven decades,” Shah said.

“During the period of militancy, Assam Police fought to maintain Constitutional order and internal security, while also working to integrate misguided youth into the mainstream,” he said.

IANS