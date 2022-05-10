Management education is the main path toward success today: Amit Srivastav

Guwahati, 9 May: Management Education is the main path toward success today, said Amit Srivastav, administration head of Sandip University at eduvento, which is going on at Brindaban garden Guwahati.

One of the leading universities of the country, Sandip university’s administrative head Mr. Amit Srivastav says that Management and technical education can give direct placement at upper rank in multinational companies.

For this reason, Sandip University is offering two new management PG courses to students. Meanwhile, “Eduvento” is organizing a mega educational fair for North-eastern students. The Mega educational fair will be held in three phases. In the first phase, Eduvento is going on at Brindaban garden, Guwahati. The fair will be ended on 10 May.

On the other hand, in the second phase, the fair will be held at Shillong. On 13 & 14 May the program will be held at Shillong, Meghalaya. In the third phase, the event will be held in Dibrugarh on 17& 19 May.

Sixteen top most institute are participating in this event. According to Sahil Zaman, Director of Eduvento, students of Northeast can get career guidance through this event.

Most students get confused when they have to select the proper career opportunity. So, Eduvento always tried to create career awareness through this event. While, director of “Sukalp foundation”, Mr. Vinaysheel Choudhury said that Student of North east has huge potential and they need proper guidance to excel in career. In this event, Sandip University, Chanakya University, Acharya Institute of Technology, SRM University, Alliance University, Adamas University, Panipat Institute of Engineering and Technology, Alpine Group of Institute, Parul University, Sukalp Foundation, Gateway Institute of Hotel Management, Regional College of Pharmaceutical science, BFIT Group of Institute are taking part with their councillor and psychological experts.