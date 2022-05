A total of 19 teams from Shillong took part in the inaugural edition of the INBL 3×3 league, Guwahati leg. Organised by the Basketball Federation of India, this is the second FIBA 3×3 endorsed tournament in the region after the Northeast 3×3 Challenge organised by Touchline Basketball in Shillong earlier this year. Shillong Labet won in the U-18 Girls category.