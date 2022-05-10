James inaugurates ADB-funded school in Dadenggre

Tura, May 10: Meghalaya minister for Food & Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Forests and Environment, etc. James PK Sangma on Tuesday, inaugurated the newly constructed ADB funded Dilsigre Secondary School, under Dadenggre Civil Sub-Division.

The inauguration of the new school building took place in the presence of SDO (Civil), Vibhor Aggarwal, District School Education Officer (DSEO), R Tenang K Sangma, government officials and other dignitaries besides the general public.

Inaugurating the school building, James informed that the ADB had sanctioned 100 million dollars for construction of school buildings in the state and that Dilsigre village was very fortunate to get a state-of-the-art school building. Sangma added that the school would be of immense help not only to the students but to the parents as well and urged all the stakeholders to shoulder responsibility towards achieving the goals of the ADB funded school.

Stating that the school would be the foundation to mould the future of the students of the region, he informed that the focus and priority of the government is to impart quality education. He also urged the students of the school to utilize the facilities being made available to them.

SDO (C), Vibhor Aggarwal, who also spoke on the occasion, informed that the school building is equipped with various facilities to impart quality education to the students.

During the programme, a certificate along with cash award was also presented by the Chief Guest to Gregory Ch Marak, who was awarded the best state exhibit recently.