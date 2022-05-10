Union demands inquiry into school building project delay

Tura, May 10: The GSU, Siju Regional Unit in South Garo Hills has urged the deputy commissioner of the district to initiate an inquiry into the long delay in the completion of the under construction Siju Model School.

According to the union, the Model School was sponsored by the Ministry of Human Resource Development through the Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA) Scheme way back in the year 2012-13, the completion of which is pending till date.

“Though the RMSA scheme is meant to improve secondary education, the students from the area are not able to benefit from it due to the negligence of the contractor and the concerned authority,” the union said in its complaint to the Deputy Commissioner.

Pointing out that the school, if completed can be the centre of attraction for students who want to pursue secondary education, the union urged the DC to initiate an inquiry into the matter.