Severe Cyclonic Storm Asani brings rain along Andhra coast

On Tuesday, at 5:30 a.m., it lay centred over westcentral Bay of Bengal about 300 kms southeast of Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), 330 kms south-southeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 510 km south-southwest of Gopalpur (Odisha) and 590 km south-southwest of Puri (Odisha), a India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin said.

“It is very likely to move nearly northwestwards till tonight and reach westcentral Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh coast. Thereafter, it is very likely to recurve north-northeastwards and move towards northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts,” the IMD said and added, “It is likely to weaken gradually into a Cyclonic Storm during next 24 hours.”

Light to moderate rainfall at a few places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh through the day and heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over coastal Odisha from evening on Tuesday.

IMD predicted that light to moderate rainfall at a few places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over coastal Odisha & adjoining coastal West Bengal on Wednesday. Similarly, on May 12, light to moderate rainfall likely at a few places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over coastal areas of Odisha and West Bengal.

Sea conditions are going to be high with gale wind and IMD has issued a warming to fishermen for total suspension of fishing operations over westcentral & adjoining Bay of Bengal on Tuesday and Wednesday and over northwest Bay of Bengal till May 12.

Off shore activities too have been advised regulation.