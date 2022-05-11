Poor road infra in Garo Hills; PWD dept pulls up contractor

Tura, May 11: The PWD department has pulled up the contractor incharge of an upcoming PMGSY road in West Garo Hills after a video went viral on social media of the poor construction of some sections of the road.

The video surfaced online yesterday, May 10, with the residents stating that the section had been completed just about three weeks ago.

In the video, residents complained that very less bitumen was used to keep the road together.

When the matter was informed to the deputy commissioner of West Garo Hills, an inquiry was ordered by the PWD department and visit to the site was made immediately.

The department later confronted the contractor on the issue after which the contractor informed that the reason for the poor construction was that the section was laid during the rain.

The contractor has assured to redo sections of a road to match the quality of the other parts of the same road.