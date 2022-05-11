 Agitating teachers to launch indefinite sit-in strike from May 12

Shillong, May 11: Ad hoc teachers under the umbrella of the Federation of All School Teachers of Meghalaya (FASTOM) have decided to launch an indefinite sit-in-demonstration from May 12 outside the Secretariat following the failure of the government to meet their demands.

The teachers had earlier demanded an upgrade from ad hoc to deficit system and a hike in their salary.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, FASTOM spokesperson Mayborn Lyngdoh said that the indefinite strike will be their final battle, adding that they don’t mind staying up all night outside the Secretariat. He, however, asserted that it will be a peaceful movement.

Lyngdoh slammed the government’s justification of being in no position to meet the demands and questioned the it’s double-standard attitude of being able to spend on festivals and not on education

Earlier, the government has expressed its inability to give in to the association’s demand for an enhancement of Rs 18,000 and a 5 per cent annual increment besides a hike in the salary of headmasters, headmistresses and school principals.