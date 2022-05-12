Myanmar to resume issuing tourist e-visas starting on May 15

“Our online e-visa service will resume with effect from May 15, 2022 for tourist visa applications,” the Immigration and Population Ministry said on Thursday.

The move came after the country’s resumption of international commercial flight operations on April 17 and the reopening of its borders to international travellers, Xinhua news agency reported.

The official data released by the Health Ministry also showed the country’s Covid-19 daily positivity rate has been below one per cent for more than a month since April 4.

The Southeast Asian country resumed accepting applications for business e-visas on April 1.

Myanmar launched the online visa application platform in September 2014 and is accepting e-visa applications from this website.