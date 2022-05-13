BJP keeping country in permanent state of polarisation, instilling fear: Sonia

Udaipur, May 13: In her inaugural address at the Congress ‘Chintan Shivir’ on Friday, Sonia Gandhi targetted the BJP and alleged that the party was constantly ‘playing the polarisation game and instilling fear in the public’.
The Congress interim President said the country was looking at the party and the Congressmen should give one message of unity from here outside, but can speak freely inside the party’s various forums.
Sonia Gandhi said that she was aware of recent poll defeats, but not nervous as the party will choose the path of struggle despite all the challenges.
Comments are closed.