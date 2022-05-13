BJP keeping country in permanent state of polarisation, instilling fear: Sonia

She said, “By now it has become abundantly and painfully clear what Prime Minister Modi and his colleagues really mean by their slogan maximum governance, minimum government. It means keeping the country in a permanent state of polarisation, compelling people to live in a constant state of fear and insecurity, viciously targeting victimising and often brutalising the minorities who are an integral part of our society and equal citizens of our Republic.”

The Congress interim President said the country was looking at the party and the Congressmen should give one message of unity from here outside, but can speak freely inside the party’s various forums.

Sonia Gandhi said that she was aware of recent poll defeats, but not nervous as the party will choose the path of struggle despite all the challenges.