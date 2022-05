Nongpoh, May 13: A 13-year-old lost his life while two others were seriously injured when a big tree fell on the autorickshaw they were travelling in at Umtrew Pabitola in Byrnihat, Ri Bhoi district of the state at around 9 am today.

Police sources informed while the driver and one of the occupants were seriously injured, a 13-year-old boy was killed in the mishap.