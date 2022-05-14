Students brave elements in ramshackle school in NGH

Tura, May 14: Students brave the elements in another ramshackle school in North Garo Hills (NGH) district and are determined to continue their education.

The pictures represent the sorry state of Sonakari SSA LP School with its open roof, windows and doors, catering to students from the remote places in the district.

The school is located close to Dainadubi in NGH and has been neglected leading to students having to brave the weather and human laziness in an effort to continue their studies. This happens at a time when the state wants to prioritize education.