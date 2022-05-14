Meghalaya CM lays base for Hunar Hub

Tura, May 14 : Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma, laid the foundation stone for PA Sangma Medical Skill Hunar Hub under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram of the Ministry of Minority Affairs at Dumindikgre village under Rongram C&RD Block in the presence of the Chief Adviser to the Chief Minister, Thomas A Sangma, Health and Family Welfare minster, James PK Sangma, Dr. Rajiv Jaiswal, National Secretary of the NPP, West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh, the Nokmas and other dignitaries today.

Addressing the gathering, the chief minister informed that the skill hub, worth Rs. 151.9 crores, the first of its kind in India, will be constructed on the land donated by the Nokma and other clan members of Dumindikgre A.king land.

This project comprising of 300-bed multi-speciality hospital, pharmaceutical college, para-medical college, skill development centre, 100-bed nursing hostel, 100-bed para-medical hostel, 500-bed boys’ hostel, 200-bed girls’ hostel and working women’s hostel, had been sanctioned by the Ministry of Minority Affairs through the Social Welfare department which will be handed over to the Health Department after completion and lauded the local MLA of North Tura, Thomas A Sangma, for being instrumental in bringing such a project to the this region. The chief minister also assured to fulfill the agreement between the villagers and the Govt. of Meghalaya.

The minister for Health and Family Welfare, James PK Sangma, while speaking on the occasion expressed gratitude to Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, the Union Minister for Minority Affairs, for sanctioning the project. He also informed that the hub will be a state-of-the art medical facility which will cater to medical skill development and health services not only to the state of Meghalaya but the neighbouring states as well.

The local MLA and the Adviser to the chief minister, Thomas A Sangma, informed that the Nokma and the clan members of Dumindikgre A.king land had donated a plot of land measuring 98 bighas for construction of medical skill hunar hub.