Kohli 1st batter to get 6500 IPL runs

Mumbai, May 14: Former RCB captain Virat Kohli created history on Friday by becoming the first Indian cricketer in IPL to score 6500 runs.

He reached the milestone during his 20-run knock against Punjab Kings which his team RCB lost by 64 runs Friday. Punjab Kings’ Shikhar Dhawan is behind Kohli with an aggregate of 6186 IPL runs.

Before the start of this season, Kohli required 217 runs to achieve the 6000-plus milsestone. Unlike other IPL seasons, the former RCB captain took at least 8 innings with 5 single-digit scores to achieve the milestone.

Astonishingly, the premier Indian batsman was out for golden duck thrice this season. Since 2010, however, Kohli has been scoring 300 plus runs in the IPL. His best IPL season was in 2016 when he aggregated 973 runs for RCB.

The former India captain also has the distinction of cracking four hundreds in a given season that led the team to play their first final in five years. (UNI)