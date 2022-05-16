Bridging gaps in school education: USTM holds seminar on NEP-2020

Guwahati, May 16: A two-day National Seminar titled “Bridging Gaps of Accessibility, Equity and Quality Learning Outcomes in School Education: NEP-2020” ended successfully at the NKC Auditorium of the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya.

The seminar was organised by the Prof. Qoumrul Hoque School of Education (PQSE) from 13th to 14st May 2022. It was sponsored by the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) and supported by IQAC, USTM, according to a Press communique.

The Chief Guest Prof. C.B Sharma from IGNOU, New Delhi delivered the inaugural address of the seminar. Another key speaker of the seminar was Prof. K M Bhandarkar, National President, Council for Teacher Education Foundation, India.

Earlier, the welcome address was made by Prof. Gayatree Goswamee, Dean of Department PQSE, USTM. Thought provoking speeches were also delivered in the inaugural session by Chancellor M Hoque, Vice Chancellor Prof GD Sharma, Pro-VC Dr Balendra K. Das and Advisor Dr RK Sharma of USTM.

A Newsletter of the PQSE Department was also released on the occasion. The seminar ended with distribution of certificates to the participants and the vote of thanks by Dr. Saru Joshi, Associate Professor, PQSE.

The topics in the parallel Technical Sessions of the seminar were: ‘Teaching Strategies for Social Science Teachers In Secondary Schools Of Meghalaya’, ‘A Study of School Socialisation Practices of the Government Secondary Schools of West Garo Hills District of Meghalaya’, ‘Exploring Early Literacy and Numeracy Teaching in the Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) Centre of East Garo Hills, Meghalaya’, ‘Teacher Education: A paradigm shift in school education’, ‘Reflection on Vocational Education at School Level with reference to NEP 2020’, ‘Job Satisfaction among Secondary School Teachers in North Garo Hill District of Meghalaya’, ‘NEP-2020 And Training Of School Teachers With Reference To Challenges For Introducing Integrated B.Ed Course In Science In Training Institutions Of Guwahati City’, ‘Impact of New Education Policy (2020) on Higher Education’, ‘Reconfiguration of Educational Programs in NEP 2020: A better means of educational vision’, ‘Raising Awareness of Inclusive Education in Schools for Socio-economically Disadvantage Groups an insight from NPE-2020’, ‘Role of NEP in Supporting the Education of Single Parents and their Children’, ‘A Study on National Education Policy 2020 and its quality learning outcome in teacher training institution’.